H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

H.B. Fuller has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.54.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $197,464.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,190.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 79,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $5,618,865.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,372.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,357 shares of company stock worth $14,707,214. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth about $996,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 105.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

