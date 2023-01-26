Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Up 10.7%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 46,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 68,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
The stock has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 113.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
