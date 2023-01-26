Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Up 10.7%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 46,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 68,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 113.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

