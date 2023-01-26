Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $59.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,350 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

