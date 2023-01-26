HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

HBT Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HBT stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

