Head to Head Analysis: Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Touchstone Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.35 $4.96 billion $0.56 8.95 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.91 million $1.06 9.42

Profitability

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.97% 17.42% 1.36% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Itaú Unibanco and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 0 4 0 3.00 Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itaú Unibanco beats Touchstone Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About Touchstone Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 13 branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

