Head to Head Review: Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Match AB (publ) 30.27% -135.79% 34.22% Hempacco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and Hempacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 7 2 0 2.22 Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 540.16%. Given Swedish Match AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Swedish Match AB (publ) is more favorable than Hempacco.

0.3% of Hempacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.8% of Hempacco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and Hempacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Match AB (publ) $2.16 billion 7.29 $724.90 million $0.44 23.43 Hempacco $1.19 million 18.76 -$1.86 million N/A N/A

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Summary

Swedish Match AB (publ) beats Hempacco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The company offers chewing tobacco products under the Red Man and Big Duke brand names; chew bags under the Thunder and Göteborgs Rapé brands; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand name. In addition, it provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brands; matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; lighters under the Cricket brand; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Further, the company distributes third party tobacco products. It markets its products through convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and own stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. As of November 25, 2022, Swedish Match AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V..

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and Hempbar liquor-flavored infused hemp smokables. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

