Hedron (HDRN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $61.16 million and $565,706.56 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedron has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedron token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00403587 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,524.68 or 0.28328853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00587836 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.