Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 1,056.3% in January

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 1,056.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heineken Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Heineken has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Heineken from €123.00 ($133.70) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

