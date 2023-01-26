Hermez Network Price Hits $4.24 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00018410 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $154.83 million and $332,305.44 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018094 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00219687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.25469117 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $338,145.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

