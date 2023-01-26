Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %

HXGBY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

