Hexcel Co. (HXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 17th

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hexcel has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Hexcel has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

Insider Activity

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also

