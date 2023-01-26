Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $66.46 and last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 49770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Several brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.22.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.