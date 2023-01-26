HFR Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $246.78 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.90.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

