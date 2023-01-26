HFR Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 195,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

