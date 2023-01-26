HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.