HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

