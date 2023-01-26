HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 96,053 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.17.
HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $525.78 million, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HH&L Acquisition (HHLA)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.