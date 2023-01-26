HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 96,053 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.17.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.78 million, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition

About HH&L Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

