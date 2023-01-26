Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,871 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hippo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hippo by 1,031.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 53,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hippo by 135.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hippo during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hippo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 72,492 shares during the last quarter.

Hippo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($0.35). Hippo had a negative net margin of 285.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hippo Profile

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

