Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.86) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 930 ($11.51). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.26) to GBX 1,015 ($12.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.45) to GBX 975 ($12.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.96) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,102.83 ($13.65).

Shares of LON HSX traded up GBX 22.41 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,144.91 ($14.17). 617,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,985. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,150.50 ($14.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,602.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,066.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 960.80.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.90) per share, with a total value of £15,306.98 ($18,951.32). In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £100,400 ($124,303.58). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.90) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,951.32).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

