Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.38

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001670 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $180.71 million and $8.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00400139 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,482.94 or 0.28086800 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00586003 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 470,681,210 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

