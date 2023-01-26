HM Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

