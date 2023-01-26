HM Capital Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

