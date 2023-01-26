HM Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.0% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.