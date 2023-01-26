HM Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.4% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

