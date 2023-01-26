HM Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.4% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

