Homestead Advisers Corp Acquires 76,500 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.8 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $189.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $256.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.