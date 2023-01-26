Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 99 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $227.86. 23,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.