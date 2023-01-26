Homestead Advisers Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.11% of Fiserv worth $65,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock valued at $178,182,913. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

FISV stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

