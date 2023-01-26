Homestead Advisers Corp Has $2.73 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $9,446,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $18,073,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 580,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 321.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 86,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,693. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -666.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

