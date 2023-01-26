Homestead Advisers Corp Has $35.31 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %
C stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
