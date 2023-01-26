Homestead Advisers Corp Has $4.86 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.24% of Integer worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Up 0.2 %

ITGR stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.15 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

