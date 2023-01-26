Homestead Advisers Corp Has $70.39 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 2.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $70,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

