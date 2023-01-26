Homestead Advisers Corp Has $92.49 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 2.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $92,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $185.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $209.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

