Homestead Advisers Corp Invests $1.64 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.08% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $89,981.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $44,320.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,990 shares of company stock worth $12,705,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NOG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 18,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,021. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

