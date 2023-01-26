Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 28,774 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,774 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.15% of Allstate worth $50,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

