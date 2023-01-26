Homestead Advisers Corp Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.14% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

