Homestead Advisers Corp Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $57,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $505.08 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $507.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

