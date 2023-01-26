HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Sells $346,574.16 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $346,574.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,751. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

