HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $402.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $65,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $65,143.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $498,787 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

