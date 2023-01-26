HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $25.74 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $402.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $65,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $65,143.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,254 shares of company stock valued at $498,787 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

