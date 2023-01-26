Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $2.93

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00012666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 89.3% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $146.33 million and approximately $287.90 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.02701661 USD and is up 14.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $311,802,676.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

