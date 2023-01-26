Hop Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $166,509.36 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $166,509.36 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

