Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

