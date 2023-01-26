Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 0.6 %

HZN opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 71.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.