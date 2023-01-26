Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Down 0.6 %
HZN opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.70.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
