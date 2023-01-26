Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

HZNP opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

