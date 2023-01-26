Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Horizonte Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.