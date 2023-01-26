Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up 1.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,080,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 176,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 241,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,280. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

