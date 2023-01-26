Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,010 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.57. 1,445,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,161. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

