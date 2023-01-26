Hourglass Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $104,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $24,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $22,044,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,109,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,299. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

