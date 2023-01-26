Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,270 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,901.52.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $70.64. 1,180,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

